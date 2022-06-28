Food & Drug Authority project completion: CM gives deadline of October

LAHORE: Sub-standard and contaminated food and adulterated medicines will not be the fate of the people because Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has given a deadline of October to complete the Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority project that was stalled for three-and-a-half years.

The CM has also warned that delays in the procurement of machinery and equipment will not be tolerated. A Steering Committee has been formed for the recruitment process, he noted.

The CM has made a big decision to put an end to the menace of adulterated food and medicines in the province and has given the direction to made Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority operational by October. He also made it clear that leniency in the procurement of machinery and equipment would not be tolerated.

A steering committee was also formed for recruitment in the authority. The previous government played politics over the suffering from impure food and medicines and intentionally put this project of national importance on hold without any reason; he regretted. He added that those delaying the project for three-and-a-half years are accountable to the nation.

It was informed in the briefing given to the Chief Minister that the postponement of the project has increased its cost by Rs3 billion. The CM remarked that the incompetent cabal of the previous government wasted national resources. Now, the negligence will not be tolerated, he asserted and directed to be apprised of the progress every fortnight and he would also visit the spot to review the pace of work.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Secretary C&W, Chief Executive Officer Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and others.

