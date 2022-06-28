ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Food & Drug Authority project completion: CM gives deadline of October

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Sub-standard and contaminated food and adulterated medicines will not be the fate of the people because Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has given a deadline of October to complete the Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority project that was stalled for three-and-a-half years.

The CM has also warned that delays in the procurement of machinery and equipment will not be tolerated. A Steering Committee has been formed for the recruitment process, he noted.

The CM has made a big decision to put an end to the menace of adulterated food and medicines in the province and has given the direction to made Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority operational by October. He also made it clear that leniency in the procurement of machinery and equipment would not be tolerated.

A steering committee was also formed for recruitment in the authority. The previous government played politics over the suffering from impure food and medicines and intentionally put this project of national importance on hold without any reason; he regretted. He added that those delaying the project for three-and-a-half years are accountable to the nation.

It was informed in the briefing given to the Chief Minister that the postponement of the project has increased its cost by Rs3 billion. The CM remarked that the incompetent cabal of the previous government wasted national resources. Now, the negligence will not be tolerated, he asserted and directed to be apprised of the progress every fortnight and he would also visit the spot to review the pace of work.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Secretary C&W, Chief Executive Officer Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hamza Shehbaz CM Punjab Food & Drug Authority project

Comments

1000 characters

Food & Drug Authority project completion: CM gives deadline of October

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

May FCA: Discos get Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

DSSI framework: $107m debt relief pact inked with France

No cut motions due to absence of opposition: NA approves 83 demands for grants

Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

Abolition of Octroi, Zila tax: Sindh govt to get Rs3.5bn to offset against losses

Govt fuel oil imports hit 4-yr high as it struggles to buy LNG

Read more stories