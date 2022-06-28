Release of wood consignments stuck up at port allowed

KARACHI: The government has allowed the release of consignments of wood which were stuck up at the port.

The decision to release wood consignments was taken on the request of Karachi Timber Merchant Group and Timber Association.

A delegation from Karachi Timber Merchant Group and timber association comprising of Sharjil Goplani (President and Chairman) along with his team had visited Islamabad for the release of consignments of wood which were stuck up at the port. These containers were piling up at the port, incurring heavy detention and demurrage each day and the shipping companies charge detention in USD.

The delegation led by Sharjil Goplani requested the Finance Minister, Special Secretary Commerce, Chairman FBR, Minister and Additional Secretary Ministry for Food, Security and Research and a number of high ranking government officials for relief. They were also in discussion with Chief Collector Customs and Collector Custom (East) to resolve this issue and they appreciated their hard efforts.

The importers and office bearers contended that the consignments of wood which are on ports and/or about to reach at ports and require valid Import Permit and Plant Protection Release Order - may be released without fulfillment of the stipulated conditions because of the reasons that as per trade practice, orders for import are placed six month before importation, therefore application of IPO requirements may be extended on the ground of force majeure.

The goods can be released which have been shipped with the Bill of ladings dated 16th June, 2022 will be cleared without the import permit that the cycle of procurement and chain of purchase involve forest harvesting, kiln drying and heat treatment, transportation through railway to port and finally boarding on ship, which takes a lot of time ; that the Plant Protection Department has issued guidelines for issuance of valid Import Permit and Plant Protection on 16.06.2022, therefore, meeting IPO requirements may not be pressed on their consignments which have been shipped with the B/L date 16th June,2022. The group shared business information , 224 containers have arrived and about 100 containers are about to arrive at ports where importers do not have valid Import Permit in the absence of import permit available until 16th June, 2022.

Keeping in view the facts / merits of the case, the delegation requested the authorities concerned to resolve the matter.

Karachi Timber Merchant Group and Timber Association thanked the Finance Minister, Secretary Finance, Special Secretary Commerce, Chairman FBR, Additional Secretary and Minister for Food Security and Research, Chief Collector Customs and Collector East for their support to resolve this issue.

