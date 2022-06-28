Amir Ahmed Ali made new head of USC

ISLAMABAD: Following the resignation of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Managing Director (MD) Taha Aziz which was accepted by the cabinet, the government has appointed Amir Ahmed Ali as the new head of the USC.

According to sources privy to the developments, the former MD Utility Stores, Taha Aziz, submitted his resignation three weeks ago but the Federal Minister of Industries and Production, Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood, asked him to continue his job. Now the cabinet has approved his registration and Amir Ahmed Ali has been appointed the new MD of the USC.

