NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

28 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (June 27, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
360,570,249            220,611,685          9,816,659,324         5,978,662,403
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     588,051,239      (492,193,786)          95,857,453
Local Individuals          6,505,358,629    (6,560,655,009)        (55,296,379)
Local Corporates           4,383,816,578    (4,424,377,651)        (40,561,074)
===============================================================================

