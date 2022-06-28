KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (June 27, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
360,570,249 220,611,685 9,816,659,324 5,978,662,403
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 588,051,239 (492,193,786) 95,857,453
Local Individuals 6,505,358,629 (6,560,655,009) (55,296,379)
Local Corporates 4,383,816,578 (4,424,377,651) (40,561,074)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments