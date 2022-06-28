Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
28 Jun, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (June 27, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 1.57614 1.56743 1.57614 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 1.63271 1.61229 1.64157 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.23443 2.09586 2.23443 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.86657 2.78043 2.86657 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.54471 3.58586 3.67400 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
