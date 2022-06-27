ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
Rain delays England bid for New Zealand series sweep

AFP 27 Jun, 2022

LEEDS: Rain delayed England’s attempt to complete a 3-0 series whitewash of New Zealand at Headingley on Monday.

England headed into the last day of the third and final Test on 183-2, needing just 113 more runs to reach a victory target of 296.

But when Ollie Pope (81 not out) and Joe Root (55 not out) should have been resuming the run chase at 11:00 am local time (1000 GMT), persistent early morning rain meant the pitch and square in Leeds were fully covered.

This series against the Test world champions is England’s first red-ball campaign under their new leadership team of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, himself a former New Zealand skipper.

England’s Morgan to retire from international cricket

England came into this series having won just one of their previous 17 Tests.

But the Stokes-McCullum era has started in fine style, with England chasing down stiff targets of 277 and 299 while recording five-wicket wins at both Lord’s and Trent Bridge to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

