ANL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
AVN 79.19 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (4.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.68%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
GGL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.64%)
GTECH 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.83%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1%)
PACE 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PRL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
PTC 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.43%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.49%)
TPLP 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.05%)
TRG 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.57%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.78%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.32%)
BR100 4,118 Increased By 34.6 (0.85%)
BR30 15,250 Increased By 264.7 (1.77%)
KSE100 41,548 Increased By 496.2 (1.21%)
KSE30 15,877 Increased By 215 (1.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 rises as commodity-linked stocks rebound

Reuters 27 Jun, 2022

UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Monday, as an easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China brought relief to commodity prices, lifting shares of major oil and mining companies.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.4%, as of 0704 GMT, while mid-cap FTSE 250 index edged 0.3% higher.

The risk sentiment improved following a Wall Street rally late last week and a rebound in copper and iron ore prices on Monday, boosted by an easing COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai and relaxed testing mandates in several Chinese cities.

London-listed shares of Rio Tinto rose 2% after a U.S appeals court ruled that the federal government may give the UK copper miner a right to lands in Arizona.

Defensive stocks lead rebound in FTSE 100

BAE Systems edged 0.4% higher after the defence company received a $12 billion contract from the U.S Department of Defence.

UK’s FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 rises as commodity-linked stocks rebound

Govt mulling buying energy from Russia

KSE-100 surpasses 41,500 point mark in intra-day trading

May FCA: NEPRA approves hike of Rs7.9/unit

Pakistan orders masks on domestic flights as COVID numbers rise

Russia slides towards default as payment deadline expires

LHC directs ECP to notify PTI members on Punjab Assembly reserved seats

IMF likely to indicate approval of agreement today

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka shuts schools, urges work from home to save fuel

Supertax: Miftah asks ‘why so much consternation?’

CPEC road projects: NHA to settle disputes with Chinese firms

Read more stories