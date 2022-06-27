ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 rises nearly 900 points near end of session

  • Expectation that the IMF will send a draft of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies to Pakistan today drives optimism
BR Web Desk Updated 27 Jun, 2022

The Pakistan Stock Exchange staged a rally on Monday and the KSE-100 index gained nearly 900 points in intra-day trading as a host of positive triggers revived investor sentiment.

There is an expectation in the market that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will send a draft of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) today, which will indicate that the two parties have reached an agreement.

This drove optimism at the equity market. At 3:48 PM, the KSE-100 index had climbed to 41,878.57 points after an intra-day gain of 826.78 points, or 2.01%.

IMF likely to indicate approval of agreement today

Business Recorder reported that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will likely send the draft of Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) to Pakistani authorities on Monday. This will be a key step to indicate that the two parties have reached an agreement.

The government wants to conclude an agreement with the monetary watchdog for the revival of the $6 billion program before the approval of Federal Budget 2022-23.

The market also jumped as investors brushed off negativity emerging from imposition of super tax on Friday.

PM Shehbaz slaps 10% ‘super tax’ on large-scale industries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday a 10% poverty alleviation tax or super tax on large industries in a “bid to relieve the general public of tax pressures”.

The tax will be applicable on cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertiliser, LNG, textile, banks, automobile, beverages, chemicals, tobacco and airline sectors.

“This tax is a one-time levy and it will only be applicable for fiscal year 2022-23,” Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said.

Super tax a one-time levy, will help narrow budget deficit: Miftah Ismail

“The market remains confident that the global lender will resume $6 billion bailout programme,” Fahad Rauf, who is Ismail Iqbal Securities Head of Research, told Business Recorder.

“Moreover, Pakistan also expects good news related to an oil facility from Saudi Arabia as Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa is on a visit to the Middle Eastern nation.”

He added that the market witnessed a knee jerk reaction on Friday on the back of the imposition of the super tax and a recovery was being today as the market was brushing off negativity.

This is an intra-day update

IMF Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX investors MEFP KSE-100 index

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 rises nearly 900 points near end of session

FO says it was blocked from non-member BRICS meeting

May FCA: NEPRA approves hike of Rs7.9/unit

Pakistan orders masks on domestic flights as COVID numbers rise

Pakistan’s Bykea raises $10mn in fresh funding from existing backers

Afghan quake relief focus shifts to long term

LHC directs ECP to notify PTI members on Punjab Assembly reserved seats

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka shuts schools, urges work from home to save fuel

Govt mulling buying energy from Russia

IMF likely to indicate approval of agreement today

Read more stories