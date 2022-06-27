ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
ASC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
AVN 79.04 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (3.93%)
BOP 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.33%)
GTECH 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
KEL 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MLCF 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PACE 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
SNGP 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.05%)
TELE 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
TPLP 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
TREET 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.36%)
TRG 77.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.77%)
UNITY 20.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.89%)
WAVES 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
YOUW 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.16%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 39.2 (0.96%)
BR30 15,234 Increased By 249.1 (1.66%)
KSE100 41,573 Increased By 520.7 (1.27%)
KSE30 15,900 Increased By 238 (1.52%)
Indian shares hit over two-week high on tech, metal boost

Reuters Updated 27 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Monday to their highest in more than two weeks, with technology and metal stocks leading the gains, as easing oil prices tempered inflation fears.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.2% to 15,887.15, as of 0500 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.16% to 53,340.36, on track for a third straight session of gains.

Broader Asian peers also advanced after major Wall Street indexes posted sharp gains on Friday, as oil slid on demand worries, easing fears of prolonged inflation and aggressive tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

“With commodities going down sharply, there is expectation that the Fed might not be as aggressive on policy, and that has alleviated recession fears,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, a fund manager at Ambit Asset Management in Mumbai.

“But this is just a ray of hope in a tough time which investors are latching on to. Unless there is better clarity on inflation in the coming months, markets will remain on the sidelines.”

The Nifty IT index was the best performing sub-index in Mumbai, jumping nearly 3% to its highest since June 10, boosted by a 2.8% rise in heavyweight Infosys.

The Nifty Metal index, which has fallen sharply so far this month, rose as much as 2.8%. Hindalco Industries was the best performer on the Nifty 50, advancing up to 4.9%.

Food delivery firm Zomato slid as much as 5.7%, after rising 3.1% in early trade following a deal to buy local grocery-delivery startup Blinkit for 44.47 billion rupees ($567.94 million).

Indian shares post first weekly gain in three

Welspun Corp jumped 4.8% after the steel products maker said it got orders worth 6 billion rupees.

Gaming platform Nazara Technologies surged 7.1% to its highest in nearly seven weeks after it said it would buy a stake in sports media company Absolute Sports.

Indian shares

