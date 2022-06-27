ANL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
ASC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
ASL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.96%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.21%)
GTECH 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
KEL 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.79%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
PACE 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.15%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.38%)
PTC 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.05%)
TELE 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
TPL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
TPLP 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.64%)
TREET 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.97%)
UNITY 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.38%)
WAVES 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.58%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 33.6 (0.82%)
BR30 15,275 Increased By 290.6 (1.94%)
KSE100 41,500 Increased By 448.5 (1.09%)
KSE30 15,868 Increased By 205.1 (1.31%)
Hong Kong stocks open with strong gains

AFP 27 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied at the open on Monday following a strong end to last week and a healthy lead from Wall Street as traders lower expectations about interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.19 percent, or 257.74 points, to 21,976.80.

Hong Kong shares end week on a high

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.43 percent, or 14.26 points, to 3,364.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.45 percent, or 9.96 points, to 2,202.63.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index

