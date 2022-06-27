Hong Kong stocks open with strong gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied at the open on Monday following a strong end to last week and a healthy lead from Wall Street as traders lower expectations about interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.19 percent, or 257.74 points, to 21,976.80.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.43 percent, or 14.26 points, to 3,364.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.45 percent, or 9.96 points, to 2,202.63.