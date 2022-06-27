ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
Jun 27, 2022
Business & Finance

Electric fan exports up 2.33pc to $28.520m in 11 months

APP 27 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 2.33 percent during the eleven months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fan worth US $28.520 million during July-May (2021-22) as against the exports of US $27.872 million during July-May(2020-21), showing growth of 2.33 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of electric fan however decreased by 10.16 percent by going down from 1,782 to 1,601 , according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fan grew by 51.85 percent during the month of May 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fan from the country during May 2022 were recorded at $3.646 million against the exports of $2.401 million in May 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fan dipped by 11.78 percent during May 2022 as compared to the exports of $4.133 million in April 2022, the PBS data revealed.

PBS

