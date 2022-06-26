President accepts resignation of GB Governor

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday accepted resignation of Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon.

The president also appointed Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan assembly Syed Amjad Ali as acting governor till the appointment of new governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Plea for appointing GB speaker as acting governor rejected

Separately, the president also appointed Zaheer Pervaiz Khan, a retired 21 grade official of the foreign office, as member of the Federal Public Service Commission.