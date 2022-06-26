Punjab governor calls for formulating ‘Charter of Economy’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has stressed that there should be continuity in economic policies and the political parties should formulate a ‘Charter of Economy’ for the continuation of economic policies.

He said this while talking to parliamentarians including MNAs Shaista Pervez Malik, Ali Pervez Malik, Sardar Irfan Dogar and former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal Gujjar, here at Governor’s House on Saturday. During the meeting, the country’s political situation and other issues of mutual interest came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, the Governor said the PML-N has always delivered for the betterment of the country and the nation, as motorways, hospitals and universities were built during its previous tenure. The CPEC project was also launched in the PML-N tenure to alleviate poverty and bringing development and prosperity in the country, he said, adding: “The PML-N decided to come into government for the country and the nation at a difficult time.”

He said the present government is facing many challenges due to the poor economic policies of the previous government but despite difficult situation, the government is focusing on the welfare of the common man.

He said that his top priority as Chancellor is to improve the quality of higher education. He added that teachers in universities should focus on the moral education of the students along with imparting different skills to them. In this regard, he was working with the vice-chancellors of the universities to work out a plan for the character building of the youth, he added.

The Governor further said that despite the challenging situation, the Federal Higher Education Commission (HEC) has increased the budget for higher education. Moreover, the Governor left for Bahawalpur where he inaugurated 18 additional buses of Speedo Bus Service in a ceremony held at Circuit House Bahawalpur. He also inaugurated the supply of new machinery of Waste Management Company.

