Pakistan

PM forms committee to allay MQM concerns

NNI 26 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday formed a three-member committee to oversee the progress on the commitments made to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) before the vote of no confidence.

According to details, an MQM-P delegation including convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a 45-minute meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif on his visit to Faisal base Karachi. The MQM-P leadership demanded the PM to be a guarantor in the MQM-PPP contract and to fasten work on federally run projects in the city including the K4.

PML-N leader Khwaja Saad Rafiq attended the meeting too and the meeting was conducted in a pleasant atmosphere. The PM promised MQM-P leaders to ensure the fulfillment of the promises made to them before the vote of no confidence against Imran Khan.

The MQM-P leaders complained about the slow progress on commitments made to them, especially on the Peoples Party’s end. There has not been any implementation of the Local Body Draft or any regard for the Supreme Court’s orders.

They also showed reservations over delay in the appointment of Sindh Governor. The MQM-P demanded to ensure the opening of their offices and take the matter of fresh census.

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister MQMP PM forms committee

