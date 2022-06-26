ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New connections: PD to provide gas companies new guideline

Recorder Report 26 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division will provide a new guideline to the board of directors of both gas companies, the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), on installation of new gas connections to those consumers who deposited installation fee before the moratorium, sources said.

The federal government has put ban on all types of new gas connections in December 2021 due to the prevailing gas shortage in the country.

Both the state-owned gas companies, the SNGPL and the SSGC, have added 387,712 new gas connections to their networks during 2021-22. The total target of new connections for the Sui companies was 437,326 during the ongoing fiscal.

The next fiscal, the target for the SNGPL new connections is 403,050, which includes 400,000 domestic connections, 2,800 commercial consumers, and 250 industrial connections.

For the SSGC, the target for total number of new connections during the financial year 2022-23 is 134,020, which includes 133,010 domestic consumers, 775 commercial consumers, and 235 industrial connections.

The unaccounted for gas (UFG) of the SSGC is 15 percent against the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) benchmark of 6.3 percent. The officials of the SSGC claim that 10 percent of total losses is result of 700,000 illegal connections in Karachi and Balochistan is another area where losses are huge. It is equal to loss of 10 bcf gas.

Whereas, the UFG in the SNGPL system is lower as the gas company has succeeded in reducing the losses in Karak (KP). The gas theft in Karak was 15 bcf which has reduced to 7 bcf or Rs10 billion after the completion of first phase-2,700 km gas pipeline and gasification of 260 villages and 6,000 new gas connections have been installed.

The gas companies have projected UFG at 8.24 percent and 13.86 percent respectively, for the financial year 2022-23 against the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) benchmark of 6.5 percent at distribution system.

The regulator has taken decision on the petitions of both gas companies regarding the determination of estimated revenue requirements (DERR) for the financial year 2022-23.

The authority observed that in transmission network losses have mostly remained around 0.5 percent in case of both the gas utilities for network of the SNGPL and the SSGCL, however, losses in the distribution segment of the SNGPL have always remained high.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA Federal Government SSGC PETROLEUM DIVISION SNGPL

Comments

1000 characters

New connections: PD to provide gas companies new guideline

FBR reduces CVT on vehicles under amended Finance Bill 2022

FSC judgement in riba case: SBP says has moved SC for guidance

ECC approves Rs17bn for RLNG-based power plants

IK moves SC against NAB law amendment

Punjab govt likely to extend subsidy to power consumers using 100 units per month

PTI’s ‘power show’ on July 2

AJK govt presents Rs163.7bn budget

LG polls in 14 districts of Sindh today

‘Turnaround Conference’ to be held on 28th

Virtual address at CHOGM: PM pledges to equip youth with modern education

Read more stories