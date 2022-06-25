ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Pakistan

Navy’s history studded with glorious traditions: COAS

Nuzhat Nazar 25 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the Pakistan Navy’s history is studded with glorious traditions of valour and sacrifices.

The army chief was addressing the participants of the 51st Pakistan Navy Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore.

While addressing the participants, General Bajwa dilated on the geo-strategic environment, national security challenges and response measures.

He exalted the role of the armed forces in tackling the national security challenges proficiently.

He underscored that Pakistan Navy’s history was studded with glorious traditions of valour and sacrifices.

He emphasised that Pakistan Navy was a formidable force defending the maritime frontiers of the country and had always lived up to the expectations of the nation.

The COAS appreciated the quality training imparted by the Pakistan Navy War College to the officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries.

On June 22, Chief of Defence Italian Armed Forces Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone had called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and enhanced military cooperation in the fields of training and counter-terrorism were discussed.

According to the ISPR, COAS Bajwa had said Pakistan valued its relations with Italy, and earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually-beneficial multi-domain relations, while forging strong defence cooperation based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary had acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

