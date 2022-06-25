High temperature to stay for next week: PMD

LAHORE: Maximum temperature increased to 39 degree Celsius with a real feel of 40C on Friday after the expiry of first pre-monsoon rain in the country.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources said the weather would continue to witness high temperature for the next one week, followed by another spell of pre-monsoon rains by June 30. However, they added the maximum temperature would not cross the level of 40C. It may be noted that the temperature had dropped by 10C after June 18 until 23 due to a heavy pre-monsoon spell.

The PMD has said the monsoon season would formally start by the first week of July, which would register heavy rains throughout the country. Meanwhile, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) issued three-hour a day load-shedding plan on Friday after witnessing a shortfall of 500 megawatt with increase in maximum temperature.

The Lesco was receiving 3929 megawatt electricity against a demand of 4,438 megawatt, thus leaving the system with a total shortfall of more than 500 megawatt. The company sources said the city has started witnessing resumption of load-shedding for three to four hours a day.

It may be noted that the Lesco system had witnessed a drop in demand during the first spell of pre-monsoon rain.

