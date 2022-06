KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) is mulling plans to restore flight operations at Hyderabad, Sehwan and Mai Bakhtawar airports of Sindh province.

The proposal comes after Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique chaired a meeting in Karachi to discuss matters pertaining to aviation industry and railway sector.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali was also present at the meeting.