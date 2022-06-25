KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (June 24, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
519,004,994 299,435,733 14,966,458,552 8,708,530,741
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,520,930,161 (1,041,393,384) 479,536,776
Local Individuals 14,300,009,223 (14,034,071,609) 265,937,613
Local Corporates 6,256,279,524 (7,001,753,915) (745,474,389)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments