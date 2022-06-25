ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

25 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (June 24, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
519,004,994            299,435,733          14,966,458,552        8,708,530,741
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)   1,520,930,161    (1,041,393,384)         479,536,776
Local Individuals         14,300,009,223   (14,034,071,609)         265,937,613
Local Corporates           6,256,279,524    (7,001,753,915)       (745,474,389)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL

