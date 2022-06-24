ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.73%)
ASC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.4%)
ASL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.8%)
AVN 76.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.82%)
BOP 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.7%)
CNERGY 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.44%)
FFL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.41%)
GGGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.78%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.18%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.57%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.53%)
KEL 2.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.4%)
MLCF 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.76%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-7.55%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.2%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.76%)
SNGP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.81%)
TELE 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.75%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-7.37%)
TPLP 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.43%)
TREET 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.13%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-4.58%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-6.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.72%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-6.08%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -196 (-4.6%)
BR30 15,028 Decreased By -603.9 (-3.86%)
KSE100 40,996 Decreased By -1721.5 (-4.03%)
KSE30 15,643 Decreased By -710.1 (-4.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Defensive stocks lead rebound in FTSE 100

Reuters 24 Jun, 2022

UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday, boosted by gains in defensive stocks at the end of a choppy week, which saw mounting fears around hawkish central banks, weak economic data and rising risks of a recession.

The blue-chip index inched up 0.4%, with healthcare stocks that tend to decouple from economic cycles, rising the most.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 was up 0.4%.

The FTSE 100 was set to end the week largely flat, while the mid-cap index was on pace for a weekly loss of 1%.

Data showed British retail sales volumes slid by 0.5% in May, showing that consumers cut back on shopping in the face of fast-rising inflation last month, and an increase in sales in April was revised down sharply.

Also, separate data showed consumer confidence in the UK hit a record low this month.

FTSE 100 down 1.0pc

Among stocks, Ultra Electronics gained 12.6% after Britain moved forward on approving the acquisition of the defence firm by rival Cobham, after having raised security concerns over the planned transaction.

UK’s FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

Defensive stocks lead rebound in FTSE 100

Super tax a one-time levy, will help narrow budget deficit: Miftah Ismail

Stock market collapse: KSE-100 plummets over 2,000 points in 20 minutes

Sale of over 66pc KES Power stake in K-Electric: Shanghai Electric must get the green light within three months, PM tells Khaqan

FCA mechanism: KE seeks record Rs11.33 per unit hike for May

Afghan held in Guantanamo prison freed, say Taliban

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter as floods hamper relief effort

Additional taxation measures of over Rs436bn on the cards

Oil prices hiked to avert default, says Miftah

Oil rises in volatile trading amid supply uncertainty

Debt-recapitalisation of NPPMCL plants: PC tries to persuade MoE to materialise bank deals

Read more stories