ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.73%)
ASC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.4%)
ASL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.8%)
AVN 76.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.82%)
BOP 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.7%)
CNERGY 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.44%)
FFL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.41%)
GGGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.78%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.18%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.57%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.53%)
KEL 2.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.4%)
MLCF 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.76%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-7.55%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.2%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.76%)
SNGP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.81%)
TELE 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.75%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-7.37%)
TPLP 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.43%)
TREET 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.13%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-4.58%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-6.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.72%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-6.08%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -196 (-4.6%)
BR30 15,028 Decreased By -603.9 (-3.86%)
KSE100 40,996 Decreased By -1721.5 (-4.03%)
KSE30 15,643 Decreased By -710.1 (-4.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India central bank deputy Patra expects inflation to breach 6% for three quarters

Reuters 24 Jun, 2022

NEW DELHI: India’s retail inflation is likely to breach the mandated inflation target band of 2-6% for three straight quarters but is showing indications of peaking, Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Michael Patra said on Friday.

“The RBI Act mandates that in case the inflation target is not met for three consecutive quarters, which is the likely scenario, the RBI shall set out a report to the central government and in that report it will state the reasons for failure to achieve the inflation target,” Patra said.

Retail inflation eased marginally in May, after touching an eight-year high of 7.79% in April, but remained above the central bank’s tolerance band of 2-6% for a fifth month in a row.

Patra, who was speaking at an event organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said core measures of inflation were showing signs of second-round effects which warranted monetary action.

IKEA India to source more products locally to tackle rising inflation

The RBI, however, is hopeful that any further monetary policy steps will be more moderate compared to the global tightenings, he added. Patra said internal research has showed that growth is “unambiguously impaired” when inflation exceeds 6%, making it imperative to act on price pressures.

High inflation has hurt the rupee and pushed it to record lows while bond yields have been rising on expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening and a record government borrowing programme.

The deputy governor said the RBI will defend the rupee from extreme volatility and not allow any “jerky or disorderly movements”.

While describing the current level of bond yields “uncomfortably high”, Patra said the RBI would take necessary measures to ensure yields move in an orderly fashion and the government’s borrowing requirement is smoothly completed.

India’s retail inflation

Comments

1000 characters

India central bank deputy Patra expects inflation to breach 6% for three quarters

Super tax a one-time levy, will help narrow budget deficit: Miftah Ismail

Stock market collapse: KSE-100 plummets over 2,000 points in 20 minutes

Sale of over 66pc KES Power stake in K-Electric: Shanghai Electric must get the green light within three months, PM tells Khaqan

FCA mechanism: KE seeks record Rs11.33 per unit hike for May

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter as floods hamper relief effort

Additional taxation measures of over Rs436bn on the cards

Oil prices hiked to avert default, says Miftah

Oil rises in volatile trading amid supply uncertainty

Debt-recapitalisation of NPPMCL plants: PC tries to persuade MoE to materialise bank deals

PM explains why IMF ‘doesn’t trust’ Pakistan

Read more stories