ANL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-7.99%)
ASC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
ASL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.54%)
AVN 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-6.99%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.34%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.43%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.85%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.7%)
GTECH 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-8.3%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.92%)
KEL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.82%)
KOSM 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-11.59%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-7.59%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.01%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-8.32%)
PRL 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.33%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.94%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.38%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-9.36%)
TPLP 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-8.1%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.28%)
TRG 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.96%)
UNITY 19.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-7.83%)
WAVES 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.76%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.84%)
BR100 4,020 Decreased By -243.1 (-5.7%)
BR30 14,679 Decreased By -952.9 (-6.1%)
KSE100 40,664 Decreased By -2053.4 (-4.81%)
KSE30 15,449 Decreased By -904.7 (-5.53%)
Australia shares slip as recession worries weigh on commodities

Reuters 24 Jun, 2022

Australian shares tumbled on Friday with local miners and energy stocks leading losses, as rising concerns about a recession extended weakness among the prices of commodities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.11% to 6,521.1 points by 0051 GMT, but was up 0.7% for the week.

The benchmark ended 0.31% higher on Thursday. Domestic investors sought to counter declines in commodities against a broader global rally led by Wall Street overnight.

Nevertheless, they had a cautiously positive week.

Energy stocks skidded as much as 2.5% to be the biggest laggards on the main index, after oil prices dropped by nearly $2 a barrel overnight after another round of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fanned worries US interest rate hikes would slow economic growth.

Australian shares end higher as banks, tech gain

Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy and Santos declined 3% and 3.1%, respectively, with Santos hitting its lowest since Feb. 25.

Mining stocks fell 1.9% after prices of base metals tumbled overnight amid concerns about a global recession.

Sector heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue dropped between 2.2% and 2.5%, with BHP and Rio hitting their lowest since May 10.

Shares in Vulcan Energy surged 24.6%, set to mark their best day since Jan. 19, after the lithium miner announced it had brought European automaking giant Stellantis on board as its second-largest shareholder.

Qantas Airways was up 1.6% after the airlines group said its net debt was expected to fall to around A$4 billion ($2.76 billion) by June 30 and that it anticipates a return to profit in financial year 2023.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index did not trade on account of a public holiday.

Australian shares

