ANL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-7.99%)
ASC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
ASL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.54%)
AVN 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-6.99%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.34%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.43%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.85%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.7%)
GTECH 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-8.3%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.92%)
KEL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.82%)
KOSM 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-11.59%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-7.59%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.01%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-8.32%)
PRL 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.33%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.94%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.38%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-9.36%)
TPLP 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-8.1%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.28%)
TRG 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.96%)
UNITY 19.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-7.83%)
WAVES 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.76%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.84%)
BR100 4,020 Decreased By -243.1 (-5.7%)
BR30 14,679 Decreased By -952.9 (-6.1%)
KSE100 40,664 Decreased By -2053.4 (-4.81%)
KSE30 15,449 Decreased By -904.7 (-5.53%)
Jun 24, 2022
Markets

Tokyo shares close higher

AFP Updated 24 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed higher on Friday after rallies on Wall Street and gains in chip-related shares supported the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.23 percent, or 320.72 points, to end at 26,491.97, while the broader Topix index rose 0.81 percent, or 14.98 points, to 1,866.72.

“The rise of the Dow index yesterday gave a sense of relief,” Okasan Online Securities said, with the Tokyo market boosted by gains in shipping and chip-linked shares.

The dollar fetched 134.79 yen in Asian trade, against 134.94 yen in New York on Thursday.

Advantest, a major producer of tools to build semiconductors, jumped 3.50 percent to 7,390 yen while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron soared 3.98 percent to 46,730 yen.

Shipping shares were also higher with Nippon Yusen rising 2.00 percent to 9,140 yen and Mitsui OSK Lines growing 3.91 percent to 3,025 yen.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group gained 2.37 percent to 5,224 yen.

Tokyo shares open higher as yen heads south

Automakers were lower, with Toyota falling 0.70 percent to 2,111.5 yen, Honda losing 1.42 percent to 3,320 yen and Nissan dropping 1.16 percent to 544.5 yen.

Japan’s core consumer prices jumped 2.1 percent again in May, the second consecutive monthly jump of a level not seen in seven years, according to official data released before the market opened.

The rise was in line with market expectations and follows a 2.1 percent jump in April. Japan’s central bank sees current inflation as temporary and is pursuing its easy monetary policy even as other countries hike rates to tame inflation.

inflation Nikkei

