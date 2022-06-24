Hong Kong shares start on front foot

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with more gains Friday morning, tracking a rally on Wall Street and putting the market on course for a healthy end to a broadly positive week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.83 percent, or 176.81 points, to 21,450.68.

China, HK stocks gain on Beijing’s support to tech, auto

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.13 percent, or 4.24 points, to 3,324.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.15 percent, or 3.17 points, to 2,167.17.