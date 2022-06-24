APNS condolence

KARACHI: All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) expresses its profound grief over the demise of Zareen Ara, mother of Asif Ali Zardari, former President of Pakistan and grandmother of Bilawal Bhutto, Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party.

Sarmad Ali, President and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the executive committee and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss with fortitude.

