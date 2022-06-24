Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
24 Jun, 2022
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
==============================================================================================
AL-Abbas Sugar Mills 30.09.2022 100% Interim Cash Dividend 22.06.2022
Ltd
Pakistan Hotels 30.06.2022 15% Interim Cash Dividend 23.06.2022
Developers Limited
==============================================================================================
