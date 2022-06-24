ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
Recorder Report 24 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

==============================================================================================
Company                         Year Ended/       Dividend/Bonus                   Despatched/
                                  Ending                                             Credit on
==============================================================================================
AL-Abbas Sugar Mills            30.09.2022        100% Interim Cash Dividend        22.06.2022
Ltd
Pakistan Hotels                 30.06.2022        15% Interim Cash Dividend         23.06.2022
Developers Limited
==============================================================================================

bonus right share certificates credit of dividend warrants

