Twitter flooded with post-rain memes as Karachi experiences heavy downpour

So here we are, the day after the rains. Massive downpours were reported in some areas with ample flooding and blackouts in tow in Pakistan's largest city.

Some areas reported collapsed walls and homes, while injuries also occurred in Karachi.

While there was definitely a lighter side to the rain, some netizens also reacted to the dire state of affairs — to be parsed through on Twitter under the hashtag #karachirain

Keep reading for the Twitter gold that caught our eye.

This is when K-Electric fails to deliver. No enjoying the monsoon without any electricity for hours and hours.

Karachiites doing what they do best.

When monsoon season delivers...

A mere 30 minute downpour stunted the city, bringing roads and traffic to an absolute halt. Pretty much everyone looking to exit work yesterday looked like this...

K-Electric and its (in)efficiencies strike again...Truly when needed the most.

After months of piercing heat and humidity, everyone in Karachi has truly been waiting for respite to the blazing heat like...

Citizens of Karachi lashing out at the provincial government for terrible infrastructure and general mismanagement.

And yet more vitriol levelled at provincial government, for it is truly at times like these that the cracks show most.