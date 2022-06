LONDON: European stock markets extended losses at the start of trading Thursday as fears of a global recession intensified in the face of surging inflation and interest-rate rises.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.5 percent to 7,054.29 points.

FTSE 100 falls as weakness in commodities persists

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.3 percent to 13,103.20 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.4 percent to 5,892.03.