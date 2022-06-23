ANL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
FTSE 100 falls as weakness in commodities persists

Reuters 23 Jun, 2022

UK’s FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday as commodity prices continued to slide amid growing recession risks, while investor focus was on a slew of data for clues on the strength of the economy and the path for monetary policy as inflation risks mount.

The blue-chip index fell 0.5%, extending losses after shedding 0.8% on Wednesday, while the mid-cap FTSE slipped 0.1%.

The heavyweight energy index fell 1.1% in morning trade as crude prices dived more than 2%, while miners slid 1.6% as fears over rising COVID-19 cases in China and aggressive U.S interest rate hikes pushed copper prices to a 16-month low.

UK Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data, a monthly gauge of activity in the services and manufacturing industries, is due at 8:30 a.m. GMT, while key retail sales data is due on Friday.

Online gambling firm 888 fell 4.3% after saying it expects to report lower half-year revenue.

FTSE 100 index

FTSE 100 falls as weakness in commodities persists

