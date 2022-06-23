Banking sector: SBP announces steps aimed at conserving energy, fuel

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday announced measures to conserve energy and fuel in the banking sector. The Federal and Provincial Governments are taking a number of actions to address the prevailing energy situation in the country. In a similar bid, the State Bank has taken a number of measures to conserve energy.

SBP is expecting that the banking industry will also play its role for energy and fuel conservation.

The State Bank has asked the banks to formulate a policy on “Work From Home (WFH)” whereby banks’ offices (other than branches) can observe, one/two days in every week, as WFH to achieve the intended objectives.

The banks have been asked to close all of its premises including branches at 7:00 pm or earlier and switch-off their electric supply except for any emergency use, call centres, monitoring of Alternative Delivery Channels (ADCs), back-ups and maintaining necessary electrical/ IT equipment. Moreover, the air-conditioners at ATMs vestibules may be used economically.

As per directives, the electrically illuminated sign-boards of branches and other offices shall remain switched-off, at all times.

SBP said that banks will be encouraged to hold their meetings (intra/inter-city etc.) virtually and also curtail their local as well as international travelling expenses.

In addition, the banks also encourage their staff to pool their transportation for commuting to and from their respective offices and take any other measure(s) for reducing the commutation time of the bank staff.

SBP has directed the banks to adopt the use of alternate and cost effective sources of energy such as deployment of solar technologies and encourage use of energy efficient equipment, fixtures and appliances in their premises.

As per measures, the banks may take any other steps/ actions to curtail the consumption of electricity and fuel in their respective offices including branches.

The banks have been asked to enhance awareness of their employees as well as customers about energy conservation initiatives and encourage them to take part in this energy conservation drive.

In order to achieve the intended objectives, SBP has advised banks to ensure adequate oversight and monitoring mechanism of energy conservation drive.

In view of foregoing, banks are also advised to take appropriate measures and share their energy conservation plan with SBP latest by June 24, 2022 (Friday). Such measures should be effective latest from July 01, 2022.

