PARTLY FACETIOUS: A black or white person

“I like the colour grey.”

“I am strictly a black or white person.”

“Goethe, the great German writer, said that all theory is grey but the golden tree of life springs ever green.”

“Goethe is dead, right, so no green no more.”

“Hey don’t be so facetious, grey is the more usual colour in our lives and not black or white.”

“Charles Dickens said that regrets are the property of grey hairs and so regrets will creep into our consciousness only when our hair turns grey.”

“And considering that the majority of our politicians colour their hair, so no grey hairs and no regrets.”

“Well Shehbaz Sharif and Brother have grey hairs now so I guess…”

“Hmmm, but having hair on their head at all is a miracle and…”

“That’s due to the use of technological developments.”

“Dated by now but anyway that is why you must vote for the Sharifs — they not only do research on latest technical developments but are also willing to be guinea pigs and try….”

“Don’t be facetious — anyway another famous writer Graham Greene said that human nature is not black and white but black and grey.”

“See I don’t agree with that. I mean everything here is black or white — which incidentally merely confuses us the swing voters?”

“Only the swing voters?”

“The diehard supporters aren’t going to give up on their leadership come what may. What I mean is that every legislation, every budget, every finance bill, even every statement made by political leaders is jet black as far as the opposition is concerned and for the government it is all whiter than white.”

“Right and those who are highly educated and should know better also toe the party line — I know of some graduates from the most prestigious universities in the world who present a highly partisan and illogical view…”

“To vigorously defend their leaders’ corruption or illegal acts or legislation that legalizes their illegal acts even though I am sure those leaders have not bothered to share their financial details with them.”

“Ah those are all lawyers, and as Tim Holt said lawyers are predators in grey worsted.”

“Is it the same Tim Holt who was convicted for killing his girlfriend because she refused to date him again?”

“I am not sure but all major parties have lawyers in their ranks who draft legislation to support…”

“Hush, be careful — lawyers are not like TRM (The Resident from Middlesex), and can make your life hell.”

“Good advice.”

