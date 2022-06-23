Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway: NHA officials directed to resolve land acquisition issues

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has directed the officers of National Highway Authority to take concrete steps for resolving land acquisition issues related to construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway without delay.

This he directed while presiding over a review meeting on land acquisition and other issues related to construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway in his office today. He said that the land of Forest Department was also an issue for the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway for which a legal way should be taken for its solution.

He also reviewed the ongoing construction work of roads comes in the limits of Matiari and Jamshoro districts and directed the concerned authorities to complete the work as soon as possible.

