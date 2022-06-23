ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
ASC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
AVN 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGGL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.94%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.63%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,386 Decreased By -203.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,458 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.16%)
KSE30 16,259 Increased By 2.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO retains strength

Reuters 23 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asia’s very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market remained firm amid persisting tightness in gasoil components being channeled to the fuel oil blending pool.

Cash premiums for 0.5% VLSFO continued to inch towards record highs touched earlier this month, with premiums at $77.16 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, versus $75.19 per tonne on Tuesday.

While refining margins for 10-ppm gasoil retreated slightly on Wednesday after hitting fresh record highs the previous day, gasoil supply tightness capped further downside. Stronger middle distillate margins have led to tightening supply of VLSFO and its blending components since the start of this year.

In contrast, the high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) market continued to be underpinned by ample supply inflows, which capped recovery in cash differentials.

Meanwhile, 380-cst HSFO differentials were at premiums of $1.04 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, sliding from premiums of $1.60 per tonne on Monday.

Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) inventories for heavy distillates and residues rebounded 26% from the previous week to 10.20 million barrels (1.61 million tonnes) in the week ended June 20, latest data via S&P Global Commodity Insights showed.

Oil prices skidded more than $6 a barrel on Wednesday amid a push by US President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs, including pressure on the country’s major energy firms to help ease the pain for drivers during peak summer consumption. ExxonMobil will be upgrading its residual production into higher-value lubricant base stocks and cleaner fuels as part of its Singapore Resid Upgrade Project, the company said on Wednesday.

HSFO VLSFO VLSFO market VLSFO prices

Comments

1000 characters

VLSFO retains strength

$2.3bn loan agreement signed with Chinese consortium: Miftah says inflows expected ‘within days’

PD on track over energy sector structural reforms with IMF

FBR achieves budgeted target of Rs5.829trn

Steel sector: Amended finance bill may restore turnover tax adjustment

FTA signing with GCC agreed

Banking sector: SBP announces steps aimed at conserving energy, fuel

Record $57m landed in RDAs, says PM

ECC approves Rs149bn payments to IPPs, KE

Oil slumps nearly 3pc

Pakistan offers assistance

Read more stories