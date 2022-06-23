ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
Jun 23, 2022
Pakistan

LHC seeks reply from Ogra in response to plea against oil price hike

Recorder Report 23 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought replies from the Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), Ministry of Petroleum and others for June 28 in a petition filed against raise in oil prices.

The petitioner Chairman Judicial Activism Penal contended in his petition that the respondent government has swelled the hardships of the poor people of Pakistan. The government has increased the petroleum prices thrice within 21 days. The government in a short span of time increased rupees 119 in diesel prices and rupees 84 in petrol prices and in the country’s history such increase of petroleum prices has never been witnessed earlier.

He said people of Pakistan were living from hand to mouth due to price-hike. It is the constitutional duty of the government to provide basic facilities to the people but due to unnecessary increase in petrol prices the government has failed to perform its constitutional duties. The government has increased the petroleum prices without approval of the cabinet and the same may be declared as illegal and without lawful authority, he added.

The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length, issued notices to the respondent and sought replies from them by next hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

