Pakistan

Two ex-govt officers jailed over corruption

INP 23 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The Accountability Court on Wednesday found two former Sindh government officers guilty of corruption and sentenced them to 7 years and a fine.

According to details, the two former Food Inspectors namely Abdul Ghaffar and Abdul Rasheed Malik were charged with corruption in a NAB reference in 2015. The two government officers were allegedly involved in corruption in Food Department Kashmore.

The Accountability Court found them guilty of the corruption charges and sentenced them to seven years each, and a fine of Rs10.7 million imposed on Rasheed Malik, while Abdu Ghaffar was fined Rs 20.2 million.

