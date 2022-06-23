KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 22, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
321,643,710 167,254,776 19,886,555,780 5,740,794,857
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 971,005,302 (1,195,108,420) (224,103,117)
Local Individuals 9,728,716,247 (9,578,978,551) 149,737,696
Local Corporates 3,982,219,362 (3,907,853,941) 74,365,421
