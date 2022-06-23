ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (June 22, 2022)....
23 Jun, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (June 22, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     1.57500   0.81586   1.57500   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       1.64157   1.50929   1.64157   0.07525
Libor 3 Month       2.15443   2.00329   2.15443   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       2.84186   2.66800   2.84186   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        3.62543   3.58129   3.67400   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

