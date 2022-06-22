ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
Talks with TTP to be carried forward with parliament's ownership: Rana Sanaullah

  • Interior Minister says premier will take the House into confidence over dialogue with the TTP
BR Web Desk 22 Jun, 2022

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the dialogue process with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) would be carried forward with the "ownership of the parliament," Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference alongside Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb following the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, the interior minister said that an in-camera session will be held soon in which PM Shehbaz will take the House into confidence over dialogue with the TTP.

During the meeting, the parliamentary leaders were also briefed on the security situation of the country. The meeting was also apprised of the ongoing dialogues with banned TTP.

Sanaullah reiterated that negotiations with the TTP will be held within the constitutional ambit, stressing that peace will be ensured at all costs.

Imran Khan announces to challenge NAB amendments in Supreme Court

Speaking about the recently adopted NAB amendment law, the minister said that by amending the law, the government has abolished the anti-graft watchdog’s ability to secure a 90-day remand.

“PTI [...] and Usman Buzdar will benefit from it as well,” he said.

The interior minister said Khan claims that nobody can be arrested after the amendments made to NAB law. “In your government, the previous laws were still intact. What did you do? Against whom were you able to prove a case in the last 3.5 years?” the interior minister asked.

Sanaullah accused former premier Imran Khan of misusing the institutions to make false cases against his political opponents.

He, however, said that NAB and other institutions will no longer be used to undermine political opponents.

