ANL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
ASC 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
ASL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.52%)
AVN 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
GGL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
GTECH 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PRL 18.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
SNGP 34.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.27%)
TELE 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.01%)
TREET 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 78.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
UNITY 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,239 Increased By 3.3 (0.08%)
BR30 15,497 Decreased By -92.1 (-0.59%)
KSE100 42,533 Increased By 6.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 16,290 Increased By 34.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar gains on growth fears ahead of Fed chair’s remarks

Reuters 22 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: The safe haven dollar gained ground on most peers on Wednesday as investors turned nervous again about global growth prospects, while the yen hit a fresh 24-year low as elevated bond yields in the US and Europe contrasted with low Japanese interest rates.

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0493, and sterling was down 0.4% at $1.2228 ahead of British consumer price data, as investors turned to the dollar as part of a move away from riskier assets which also saw a stock market rally fizzle out.

An elevated CPI figure would add further pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising rates, as Britain, like most developed economies, grapples with sky high inflation.

Wednesday’s other main event is the start of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s two-day testimony to Congress, with investors looking for further clues about whether another 75 basis point rate hike is on the cards at the Fed’s July meeting.

The dollar index was 0.3% higher at 104.7.

The yen was last drifting at 136.1 per dollar, firmer on the day, having hit 136.71 in early trade, its lowest since October 1998. Analysts see no immediate end to a sell-off that has seen the yen weaken 18% so far this year from 115.08 at the end of 2021.

The currency has been weakening as higher energy prices put pressure on Japan’s current account and because of the ever widening gap between yields on Japanese government bonds and US Treasuries.

The Bank of Japan last week maintained ultra-low interest rates and vowed to defend its policy of yield curve control (YCC), which effectively caps the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond at 0.25%.

“Dollar/yen is continuing to trade on the Treasury yields, which have been stable but with the 10-year staying above the 3.20% level while the Bank of Japan has done a lot to defend YCC,” said Redmond Wong, market strategist at Saxo Markets Hong Kong.

Banks have ‘sufficient’ stock of dollars: SBP

Some investors had bet the BOJ would tweak that policy, which is causing ructions in Japan’s bond market, a move that would typically cause the yen to strengthen and Japanese government bond yields to rise.

Wong said because the BOJ had not changed its policy at last week’s meeting, these positions were now being unwound or reversed with some betting the yen would continue to weaken.

The Australian dollar fell 0.7% to $0.6919, as low commodity prices, such as iron ore, continued to weigh, also losing ground amid the risk off mood.

Bitcoin was at $20,600, struggling to break away from the symbolic $20,000 level in either direction, following recent declines.

Yuan Yen US dollar dollar vs rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar gains on growth fears ahead of Fed chair’s remarks

Pakistan, IMF make 'progress on FY23 budget', move closer to programme revival

Rupee shows improvement as Pakistan moves closer to IMF deal

Launch of sukuk plan approved

OGDCL discovers oil, gas reserves in Sindh and Punjab

UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1% in May, highest in G7

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

US firm offers Pakistan coal supply on credit

ECC meeting to take up 13-point agenda today

Balochistan follows in the footsteps of Sindh: deficit budget

Economic recovery: PM signals announcement of more tough decisions

Read more stories