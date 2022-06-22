ANL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
Palm hovers near over five-month low on losses in crude, rival oils

Reuters 22 Jun, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Wednesday, falling for a fifth session in six, as the market tracked deep losses in crude and rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 129 ringgit, or 2.59%, to 4,851 ringgit ($1,102.50) a tonne by the midday break, hovering near a more than five-month low hit on Tuesday.

Indonesia, the world’s top palm oil exporter, has issued export permits for 894,481 tonnes of palm oil products under its Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) scheme as of Wednesday, Trade Ministry official Oke Nurwan said.

Malaysia on Tuesday said it would will lift the subsidies for certain bottled cooking oil products from July 1, but will continue subsidising 1 kilogram packets, in a move to ensure domestic supply and stabilise prices.

The market is down on continued weakness in Chicago soybean oil, Dalian edible oils and crude oil, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

“But declining open interest indicates some short covering have been taking place in the last 2-3 trading days,” he added.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 3.2%, while its palm oil contract slipped 2.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.3% following forecasts of favourable weather in the US Midwest.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may bounce into 5,086-5,204 ringgit range

Oil prices dived more than $4 a barrel amid a push by US President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs, making palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may break a support at 4,896 ringgit per tonne and fall towards 4,588 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Indonesian palm oil

