Hong Kong stocks drop at start of trade

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in opening business Wednesday after a three-day run-up, with concerns about soaring inflation and rising interest rates ramping up fears of a potential recession.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.42 percent, or 89.95 points, to 21,469.74.

Hong Kong shares end with gains

The Shanghai Composite Index ticked 0.07 percent, or 2.40 points, higher to 3,309.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.10 percent, or 2.24 points, to 2,149.54.