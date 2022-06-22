KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 115,728 tonnes of cargo comprising 90,672 tonnes of import cargo and 25,056 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 90,672 comprised of 20,490 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,608 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 56,574 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 25,056 tonnes comprised of 17,254 tonnes of containerized cargo, 266 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,376 tonnes of Cement and 3,160 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 3040 containers comprising of 1268 containers import and 1772 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 442 of 20’s and 413 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 362 of 20’s and 484 of 40’s loaded containers while 12 of 20’s and 215 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Tuesday.

Some 03 ships namely, Oriental Freesia, Aitolikos and KMTC Mundra have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 06 ships namely, Dalian, Cosco Hamburg, Golden Lavender, Chemroute Oasis, CMA CGM Rabelais and Teera Bhum sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 06 cargoes namely Yong Da 9, Star Centaurus, Saehan Kostar, RDo Concord, Paniz and V Rich were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, MSC Sindy and Wide Hotel left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 02 more ships, Rosa and Caribbean are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 179,874P tonnes, comprising 126,922 tonnes imports cargo and 52,952 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,116` Containers (2,437 TEUs Imports and 2,679 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, MSC Shaula and Maersk Kinloss carrying ‘Containers’ is expected to take berths at ‘QICT’ on Tuesday, 21th June-2022.

