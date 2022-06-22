Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
22 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 21, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,525.95
High: 42,569.33
Low: 41,745.27
Net Change: 748.97
Volume (000): 135,278
Value (000): 7,137,360
Makt Cap (000) 1,690,354,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,009.21
NET CH (+) 82.09
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,222.65
NET CH (+) 109.97
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,863.13
NET CH (+) 77.13
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,456.18
NET CH (+) 92.09
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,896.32
NET CH (+) 68.52
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,389.91
NET CH (+) 178.28
------------------------------------
As on: 21-June-2022
====================================
