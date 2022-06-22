KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 21, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,525.95 High: 42,569.33 Low: 41,745.27 Net Change: 748.97 Volume (000): 135,278 Value (000): 7,137,360 Makt Cap (000) 1,690,354,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,009.21 NET CH (+) 82.09 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,222.65 NET CH (+) 109.97 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,863.13 NET CH (+) 77.13 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,456.18 NET CH (+) 92.09 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,896.32 NET CH (+) 68.52 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,389.91 NET CH (+) 178.28 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-June-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022