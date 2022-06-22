Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
22 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Hashmi Can - - - - 22.07.2022 15.07.2022
Company Limited 10.30.A.M. To
EOGM 22.07.2022
Dawood Lawrencepur - - - - 13.07.2022 07.07.2022
Limited 02.00.P.M To
EOGM 13.07.2022
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments