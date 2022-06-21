ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
Australia opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in fourth ODI

AFP 21 Jun, 2022

COLOMBO: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international on Tuesday as they look to stay alive in the series.

The tourists, who trail the five-match series 2-1, made one change from their previous loss with fast bowler Pat Cummins coming in for Jhye Richardson in Colombo.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are eyeing their first bilateral ODI series victory over Australia in more than a decade. They last won in 2010.

‘Classy’ Nissanka stars as Sri Lanka cruise past Australia

Fit-again all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga returns to the team in place of Dushmantha Chameera.

The hosts bounced back from their opening loss with two straight victories including a successful chase of 292 riding on Pathum Nissanka’s 137 on Sunday.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wkt), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matt Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

