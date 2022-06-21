ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World Cup winner Goetze set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt: reports

AFP 21 Jun, 2022

BERLIN: Mario Goetze, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final for Germany, is reportedly set to return to the Bundesliga by signing for Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

After two years playing in the Dutch league for PSV Eindhoven, the 30-year-old is set to undergo a medical Tuesday in Frankfurt, according to German media reports.

Eintracht are said to be ready to meet the buy-out clause, said to be four million euros ($4.2 million), in Goetze’s contract at Eindhoven, who finished runners-up to Ajax in the Dutch league last season.

Goetze sat out the start of pre-season training with Eindhoven on Monday as the club said the attacking midfielder was busy “finalising a transfer”.

FIFA confident about semi-automated VAR for World Cup

It was Goetze’s stunning volley as a replacement against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final which sealed victory for Germany in Brazil.

Goetze burst onto the scene in the 2010/11 season as a fresh-faced teenager whose goals helped Dortmund win the first of back-to-back Bundesliga titles.

However, he quit the German league in 2020 for the Netherlands after an unsuccessful return to Dortmund having failed to nail down a first-team spot at Bayern Munich, who he joined in 2013.

Goetze’s arrival would boost the attack of Frankfurt, who beat Rangers in the Europa League final last month and finished 11th in Germany’s top flight.

Mario Goetze

Comments

1000 characters

World Cup winner Goetze set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt: reports

Pressure persists: Rupee falls near 212 level against US dollar

Federal cabinet greenlights issuance of Sukuk bond

Aamir Liaquats’s body to be exhumed for post-mortem on June 23

Several Pakistani websites unavailable after Cloudflare global outage

ECP reserves verdict in PTI's foreign funding case

Dead rivers: The cost of Bangladesh's garment-driven economic boom

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

Cash flows, power generation: Khaqan-led body to help resolve KE disputes

Read more stories