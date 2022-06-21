ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
AVN 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.99%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.13%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.61%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.62%)
TREET 28.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.8%)
TRG 74.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.34%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.02%)
WAVES 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,156 Increased By 16.7 (0.4%)
BR30 15,042 Increased By 177.1 (1.19%)
KSE100 41,895 Increased By 117.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,000 Increased By 45.8 (0.29%)
Sports

Murray says still planning to play at Wimbledon

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

Andy Murray said he remains on course to play at Wimbledon even though he is still being hampered by an abdominal injury which has left him unable to practice fully.

The 35-year-old Briton, who won the grasscourt Grand Slam in 2013 and 2016, sustained the injury during his Stuttgart Open final loss to Matteo Berrettini on June 12.

The former world number one withdrew from last week’s Queen’s Club Championships and is racing to be fit for Wimbledon, which begins on June 27.

Berrettini retains Queen’s title to join elite club

“The plan is still to play. The injury is improving. I’ve had it rescanned and it’s progressing in the right way,” Murray told British media on Monday. “But you can probably work out from the nature of the injury which shots it is that I’ve been struggling with and haven’t been able to practise. “In the next few days I’ll start to increase that and test it out. Hopefully it’s recovered sufficiently.”

Murray, who is now ranked 51st in the world, looked in good form during the grasscourt swing, reaching the Surbiton Challenger semi-finals before the final at Stuttgart. “It’s frustrating but I played nine matches in two weeks, which I haven’t done since 2016,” added Murray, who has endured lengthy injury lay-offs in recent years due to hip surgeries.

“My game was obviously in a good place physically. “It’s frustrating to be in this position in the build-up to Wimbledon, but the positive for me is I’ve dealt with certainly worse issues in the last few years and handled them OK.”

Andy Murray

