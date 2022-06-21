ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
AVN 75.05 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.72%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
GGL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.21%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
PRL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.01%)
TELE 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.3%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.87%)
TREET 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.32%)
TRG 75.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.53%)
UNITY 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.97%)
WAVES 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,152 Increased By 12.6 (0.3%)
BR30 15,048 Increased By 183.1 (1.23%)
KSE100 41,887 Increased By 110.4 (0.26%)
KSE30 15,996 Increased By 41.7 (0.26%)
Oil prices climb on market caution over tight supply

Reuters Updated 21 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, clawing back more of last week’s losses as investors focused on tight supplies of crude and fuel products rather than concerns about a recession dampening demand going forward.

Brent crude futures rose 81 cents, or 0.7%, to $114.94 a barrel at 0703 GMT, adding to a 0.9% gain on Monday. The benchmark contract fell 7.3% last week in its first weekly fall in five.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July, which expire later on Tuesday, rose to $111.19 a barrel, up $1.63, or 1.5%, from Friday’s close.

There was no settlement on Monday, which was a US public holiday.

WTI dropped 9.2% last week. The more-active WTI contract for August was up $1.84 at $109.83 a barrel. “Supply concerns are likely to persist in the coming months as OPEC+ countries, the world’s major oil producers, may not have enough spare capacity.

The summer travelling season and China easing its COVID-19 restrictions will push demand to grow further,“ said Leona Liu, analyst at Singapore-based DailyFX. “Although recession fears have increasingly become a headwind for oil prices, it is estimated that we still have at least half a year to go before a real recession.”

Analysts said that prices have been supported by supply anxiety after sanctions on oil shipments from Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter, after its invasion of Ukraine and questions over how Russian output might fall due to sanctions on equipment needed for production.

“Supply concerns are unlikely to subside unless there is a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war, or unless we see a sharp rise in supply from either US or OPEC,” said Madhavi Mehta, commodity research analyst at Kotak Securities.

Oil prices stable as market balances recession fears with tight supply

“However, demand concerns are picking up pace with central banks and major agencies lowering growth forecasts… With growth concerns high, market reaction to economic numbers may intensify in the near term and if there are signs of slowdown, prices may come under pressure.”

The push and pull between supply concerns and uncertainty over global growth are likely to play out in the market for some time, analysts said.

Weekly US petroleum inventory data will be delayed by a day this week due to the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, with the American Petroleum Institute industry data for the week ending June 17 due on Wednesday and US Energy Information Administration data on Thursday.

Oil Brent crude oil

