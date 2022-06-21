ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices climb $2 on strong demand, tight supply

Reuters Updated 21 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Oil prices rose almost $2 on Tuesday on high summer fuel demand while supplies remain tight because of sanctions on Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude rose $1.80, or 1.6%, to $115.93 a barrel by 1209 GMT.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract for July, which expires later on Tuesday, rose $2.26, or 2.1%, to $111.82. The more active WTI contract for August was up $2.37 at $110.36.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said that despite concerns over economic growth, latest data on flight activity and mobility on U.S. roads continues to show solid oil demand.

“We expect oil demand to improve further, benefiting from the reopening of China, summer travel in the northern hemisphere and the weather getting warmer in the Middle East. With supply growth lagging demand growth over the coming months, we continue to expect higher oil prices,” he said.

Oil prices stable as market balances recession fears with tight supply

Prices have been supported by supply anxiety after sanctions on oil shipments from Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter, and questions over how Russian output might fall due to sanctions on equipment needed for production.

European Union leaders aim to maintain pressure on Russia at their summit this week by committing to further work on sanctions, a draft document showed.

“Supply concerns are unlikely to subside unless there is a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war, or unless we see a sharp rise in supply from either the U.S. or OPEC,” said Madhavi Mehta, commodity research analyst at Kotak Securities.

Prospects are receding for successful negotiation of a nuclear deal with Iran and a lifting of U.S. sanctions on the Iranian energy sector.

Iran is escalating its uranium enrichment further by preparing to use advanced centrifuges at its underground Fordow site, a United Nations nuclear watchdog report seen by Reuters showed.

“Iran’s measures, if correct, likely mean we won’t be seeing a return of Iranian crude to greater world markets any time soon,” said OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Weekly U.S. petroleum inventory data will be delayed by a day this week because of a U.S. public holiday on Monday, with the American Petroleum Institute industry data for the week ending June 17 due on Wednesday and U.S. Energy Information Administration data scheduled for Thursday.

Oil prices Oil Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices climb $2 on strong demand, tight supply

The fall continues: Rupee closes at 211.48 against US dollar

Govt may take more harsh decisions to improve economy: PM Shehbaz

Federal cabinet greenlights issuance of Sukuk bond

Aamir Liaquats’s body to be exhumed for post-mortem on June 23

Several Pakistani websites unavailable after Cloudflare global outage

ECP reserves verdict in PTI's foreign funding case

Egypt and Saudi Arabia sign 14 deals worth $7.7bn, says Saudi minister

Musk says there are still a few unresolved matters with Twitter deal

Dead rivers: The cost of Bangladesh's garment-driven economic boom

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Read more stories