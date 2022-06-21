Hong Kong shares start with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending the previous day’s gains, following a positive lead from Europe as some stability returned to markets after last week’s hefty losses.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.48 percent, or 101.07 points, to 21,264.98.

Hong Kong shares finish higher

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.64 points, to 3,313.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat, inching down 0.66 points to 2,157.68.