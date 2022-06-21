ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
AVN 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.99%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.13%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.61%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.62%)
TREET 28.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.8%)
TRG 74.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.34%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.02%)
WAVES 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,156 Increased By 16.7 (0.4%)
BR30 15,042 Increased By 177.1 (1.19%)
KSE100 41,895 Increased By 117.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,000 Increased By 45.8 (0.29%)
Hong Kong shares start with gains

AFP 21 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending the previous day’s gains, following a positive lead from Europe as some stability returned to markets after last week’s hefty losses.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.48 percent, or 101.07 points, to 21,264.98.

Hong Kong shares finish higher

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.64 points, to 3,313.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat, inching down 0.66 points to 2,157.68.

